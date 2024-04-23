- Företagets utmärkelser
- 2021 biennial architecture exhibition Venice – TIME / SPACE / EXISTENCE
- Important Awards
- 2021
- Green Good Design Awards of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum Winner for Green Architecture *2
- Architizer A+Firm Awards Finalist (USA)
- IIDA Global Excellence Awards 2020 Winner (USA)
- Rethinking The Future Awards 2021 Winner for Office building (India)
- Rethinking The Future Awards 2021 Second award for Interior Workplace (India)
- WA Awards 37th Cycle Winner for Architecture
- 2020
- The International Architecture Awards 2020 of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum Winner for Private home (USA & EU)
- The International Architecture Awards 2020 of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum Winner for Restaurant (USA & EU)
- The International Architecture Awards 2020 of The Chicago Athenaeum Museum Winner for Unbuilt Private home (USA & EU)
- WA Awards 35th Cycle Winner for Architecture
- WA Awards 33th Cycle Winner
- WA Awards 34th Cycle Winner for interior *2
- TAC International Residential Architecture Awards 2020 Winner for Private Residential Built
- TAC-Architect of The Year Awards 2020 Runner-Up for Housing Concept
- INDE. AWARDS Shortlist for Work Space (Australia)
- Restaurant & Bar Design Awards shortlist (UK)
- The Plan Award Finalist for Hospitality (Italy)
- The Plan Award Finalist for House (Italy)
- FX Awards Finalist (UK)
- The Golden Trezzini Awards Finalist (Russia)
- ADC 99th Annual Awards Merit for Residential Building (NY)
- 2019
- MUSE Design Awards- Architectural Design of the Year (USA)
- ABB LEAF Awards Shortlist for Best Achievement in Environmental Performance Project (UK)
- INSIDE World Festival of Interiors Shortlist for Restaurant (UK)
- WA Awards 32th Cycle Winner
- NOVUM Design Award -Designer of the Year for Architectural Design
- Architecture MasterPrize Winner for Green architecture (USA)
- FX Awards Shortlist for public space schemes (UK)
- 2018
- World Architecture Festival Awards Shortlist for office-completed buildings (UK)
- Architizer A+Awards Jury Winner for Architecture +Metal (USA)
- Architizer A+Awards Popular Choice Winner for Architecture +Metal (USA)
- WA Awards 29th Cycle Winner
- ABB LEAF Awards Shortlist for Commercial Building
- ABB LEAF Awards Shortlist for Interior Design
- The Plan Award Finalist for Office (Italy)
- The Plan Award Finalist for House (Italy)
- The Plan Award Finalist for Interior (Italy)
- 2017
- World Architecture Festival Awards Shortlist for house- future projects (UK)
- INSIDE World Festival of Interiors Shortlist for office-completed buildings (UK)
- WA Awards 25th Cycle Winner
- Universal Design Consumer Award (Germany)
- IIDA Global Excellence Awards Winner (USA)
- AAP – Firm of the Year Award (USA)
- 2A Asia Architecture Award Shortlist (Australia)
- FX Awards Shortlist (UK)
- Architizer A+Awards Finalist (USA)
- International Design Excellence Awards Finalist (USA)
- American Architecture Prize Winner for Architecture (USA)
- Iconic Awards Winner for Architecture (Germany)
- Iconic Awards Winner for Interior (Germany)
- Iconic Awards Winner for Concept (Germany)
- German Design Award Winner for Architecture- Office (Germany)
- German Design Award Winner for Clubhouse (Germany)
- Spark Design Awards Finalist for Spring Concept (USA)
- IDA Design Awards Bronze Award (USA)
- APIDA Award Winner (Hong Kong)
- 2016
- Spark Design Awards SPARK！Award (USA)
- JCD Design Award Silver Award (Japan)
- WIN Awards Shortlist (UK)
- International Design Excellence Awards Finalist (USA)
- American Architecture Prize Silver Award (USA)
- International Property Awards, Best Leisure Architecture Asia Pacific (UK)
- IDA Design Awards Silver for Architecture (USA)
- Asia Pacific International Property Awards Five Star Winner for Leisure Architecture (UK)
- Asia Pacific International Property Awards Highly commended for Office Architecture (UK)
- Singapore Interior Design Awards, Best of the Best Award
- Taipei International Design Award Distinction Award (Taiwan)
- APIDA Award Silver Award (Hong Kong)
- HKDA Global Design Awards Silver Award (Hong Kong)
- 2015
- Spark Design Awards Finalist (USA)
- 2014
- IIDA Best of Asia Pacific Design Awards Honorable Mention (USA)
- Taipei International Design Award, IFI Special Award (Taiwan)
- Taipei International Design Award, Judges’ Special Award (Taiwan)
